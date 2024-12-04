Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ST stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

