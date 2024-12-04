SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given Buy Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE S opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after buying an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 137.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $36,237,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

