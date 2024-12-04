Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,216.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Redburn Atlantic raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.84.

Shopify Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $116.35.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.