Short Interest in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Increases By 11.4%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Adeia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 653,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adeia by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Adeia Stock Down 0.5 %

ADEA stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

See Also

