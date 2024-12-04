Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Decreases By 5.8%

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that American Lithium will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

