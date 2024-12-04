Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Declines By 9.0%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AmpliTech Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 374.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,794 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 17.94% of AmpliTech Group worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

