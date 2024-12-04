Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Decreases By 6.2%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,028,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,464 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

