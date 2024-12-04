Short Interest in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expands By 8.9%

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:CRMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 88,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,614. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 140,027 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $1,565,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,538.46. The trade was a 75.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 54.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CorMedix by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

