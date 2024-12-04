Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Drops By 5.9%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 253,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 833.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 44,302 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $987.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.