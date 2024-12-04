Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declines By 5.6%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First National Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.53. First National has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. First National had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First National will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

First National Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First National by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First National in the third quarter worth $88,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 627,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First National by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of First National by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First National in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on FXNC

First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.