Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Declines By 5.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

FULC stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

