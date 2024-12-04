Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Expands By 7.4%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HOFT opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of 139.93 and a beta of 1.22. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.54 million. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 707.75%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.