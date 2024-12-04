Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Decreases By 5.5%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. HSBC lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of H stock opened at $158.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

