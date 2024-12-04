Sidoti Csr Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a PE ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 43.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,433 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.96%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.