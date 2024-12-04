Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $85.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $139,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

