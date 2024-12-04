SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after acquiring an additional 233,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Price Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

