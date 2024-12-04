Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 158679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Southern Empire Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23.
About Southern Empire Resources
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Empire Resources
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.