SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.