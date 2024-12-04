Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-$201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.63 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,759,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,525. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $178,038.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,027.94. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

