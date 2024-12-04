SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.41).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 184.10 ($2.33) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.08). The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,410.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.65.

In other SSP Group news, insider Apurvi Sheth purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £7,515 ($9,522.30). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($67,274.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,657 shares of company stock valued at $776,540. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

