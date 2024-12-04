Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 436.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,229 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Stock Performance
STLA opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
