Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 436.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,229 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

