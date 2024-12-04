Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 55,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

