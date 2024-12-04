Stride Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200,105.27 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market cap of $71.30 million and $200,105.27 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stride has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.75553169 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $211,516.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

