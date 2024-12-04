Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,777,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,741,514 shares.The stock last traded at $26.21 and had previously closed at $26.90.

SYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $250,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,929.96. This trade represents a 27.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,556. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

