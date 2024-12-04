T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TROW stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TROW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.