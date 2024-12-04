Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 194,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,084,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,955,177.24. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 673,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,320 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after buying an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.