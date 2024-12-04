Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Merewether Investment Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 5.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $126,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,212. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

