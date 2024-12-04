Tectum (TET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.72 Million

Tectum (TET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Tectum has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.52 or 0.00010943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $82.01 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,798,861 tokens. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, "Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

