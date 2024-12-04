Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Teleflex worth $100,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

