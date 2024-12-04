The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.40 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after buying an additional 433,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

