Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Toast worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 7.6% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Toast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Toast by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after buying an additional 218,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $44.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $3,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,349,731.97. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. This represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock valued at $52,160,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

