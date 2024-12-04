Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $7.05 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.08 billion and $707.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00007359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00010454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,070.76 or 1.00217673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00013604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000052 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,116,654,190 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,116,638,429.99143027 with 2,549,930,899.21737449 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.17775643 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 629 active market(s) with $695,246,835.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

