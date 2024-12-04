Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

