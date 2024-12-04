TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

