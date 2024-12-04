TRON Price Up 78.5% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 56% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $31.04 billion and approximately $14.66 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 78.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000767 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000984 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,287,345,647 coins and its circulating supply is 86,287,310,585 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

