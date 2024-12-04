Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.51.

UBER stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.26. 5,084,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,122,859. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 32,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,243,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 328,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after buying an additional 128,739 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

