UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 1,674,583 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,674,583 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.60% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $38,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 301,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,492,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,367,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,392,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

