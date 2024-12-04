UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,645 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $49,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 31.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

