UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $43,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $581,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,367,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,849,000 after buying an additional 357,470 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 370,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 252,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

