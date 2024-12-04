UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2,170.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,228 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $41,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,365 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after buying an additional 804,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 155.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after buying an additional 696,766 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

