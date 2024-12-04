UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,980 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 31,143 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.37% of Performance Food Group worth $45,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PFGC opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

