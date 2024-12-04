UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 827,132 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,132 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $40,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $566,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 128,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.