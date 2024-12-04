UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 8,427 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $37,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BJ opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.