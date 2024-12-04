Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $476.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $442.00 to $476.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.10. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,059,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,480,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

