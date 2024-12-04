UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 618,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 406,910 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 661.59%.

In related news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,348.30. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,210. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UMH Properties by 261.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UMH Properties by 36.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in UMH Properties by 904.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

