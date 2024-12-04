Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Should You Sell?

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 514,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,721,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.
