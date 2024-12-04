Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -19.24% -27.42% 2.28% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 0 0 0.00 Waystar 0 0 10 1 3.09

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unisys and Waystar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Waystar has a consensus price target of $32.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Waystar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar is more favorable than Unisys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Waystar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.02 billion 0.29 -$430.70 million ($5.66) -1.50 Waystar $791.01 million 6.50 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

Waystar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Summary

Waystar beats Unisys on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

