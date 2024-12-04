Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.30. 1,256,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 273,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity raised shares of Valens Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 8.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $219.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

