Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $77,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

