Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,630,327.45. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74.

On Friday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $1,602,300.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $52.74 and a one year high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 392.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 61.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $8,559,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PCVX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

